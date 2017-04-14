Us Weekly just graced the world with the mother of all updates: New Girl's Hannah Simone is married and pregnant. The 36-year-old actress has been silent about her personal life on social media, but a few sources close to the cat lover exclusively confirmed to the magazine that Simone, who plays Cece on the FOX show, and husband Jesse Giddings got married during a small ceremony back in July 2016. Now, they're starting a family.
No word on how far along the star is in her pregnancy or when we should expect the bundle of joy to arrive, but judging by Simone's love for her pets, she's going to be a great mom. She even has an Instagram dedicated to her cats (Jake, Frank, and Alfie) where she documents their travels, antics, and costumes.
"ERMAHGAWD ? " she captioned a photo of the three boys all snuggled up together. "It took four months but this just happened."
As far as her husband, Giddings, is concerned, he also makes occasional appearances on her social media, but she's never been interested in getting too detailed about her personal life.
"4 suitcases + 3 men over six feet tall + 2 sacks full of over sixty presents + 1 Mini Cooper = perfect Canadian Christmas madness," she captioned a photo of a holiday road trip she took with her hubby and friends.
Giddings has also shared the love on his own social media.
"Congratulations to the most beautiful, talented, fascinating, badass girl I know on a ? New Girl episodes shot this week!!!" he gushed. "Here's to another ?!!"
It looks like he's also equally on board with Simone's cat love, writing, "Just a typical last minute road trip with my bird from LA to Vegas through Southern Utah to Park City for a Catdance."
All in all, they're the perfect pair, and it's such a pleasant surprise to hear that they've already tied the knot and are starting a family. Congrats to the happy couple!
