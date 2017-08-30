Stocking your vanity with luxe products is every beauty lovers dream, but unless you're Elizabeth Taylor, it's hard to make that your reality without throwing a wrench in your budget. Luckily, Dermstore is having another sale — yes, another — and it's coming just in time for the long holiday weekend.
So what should you add to your wish list? Here's a good place to start: You can knock 20% off the regular price of Instagram's favorite bronzer, super-charged vitamin C serums, and a cleansing bar so bougie, even iconic Hollywood stars wanted in. All you have to do is enter the code "LONGWKND" at checkout to get in on the deal before September 5.
Click ahead to check out our favorites. We know Labor Day is the last official day of summer, but we have a feeling we'll be spending it inside, shopping, this year...