You Simply Won't Recognize Ellen DeGeneres At 15

On Tuesday, September 5 — that’s one week from today — season 15 of the Ellen DeGeneres Show will premiere, and for many of us, that’s hard to believe. Because we’ve long been laughing at Ellen’s pranks, appreciating her openness about who she is, and screaming every single time she pops out and scares one of her celebrity guests, it’s just so weird to think that there was once time, not all that long ago, when the talk show host wasn’t gracing our television screens almost every single afternoon. And yet, that wasn’t even that most shocking thing about Ellen’s announcement of her upcoming 15th season. Today, Ellen DeGeneres shared a photo of herself at the age of 15 on Twitter , and she is almost unrecognizable.