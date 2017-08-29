You Simply Won't Recognize Ellen DeGeneres At 15

Just a few hours ago Ellen tweeted, "In honor of Season 15, here’s a photo of me when I was about 15," and we were not disappointed. The picture, which, if our math is correct, was probably taken around 1973, shows Ellen with a youthful round face and an impressive pile of brown curls on the top of her head. A far cry from signature toothy grin of today, in this picture, Ellen is giving what looks like a forced, pursed lip smile. Who can blame her, though? Most of us rarely felt like there was much to smile about at the moody age of 15.