You Simply Won't Recognise Ellen DeGeneres At 15

On Tuesday 5th September — that’s one week from today — season 15 of the Ellen DeGeneres Show will premiere in the US, and for many of us, that’s hard to believe. Because we’ve long been laughing at Ellen’s pranks, appreciating her openness about who she is, and screaming every single time she pops out and scares one of her celebrity guests, it’s just so weird to think that there was once time, not all that long ago, when the talk show host wasn’t gracing our television screens almost every single afternoon. And yet, that wasn’t even that most shocking thing about Ellen’s announcement of her upcoming 15th season. Today, Ellen DeGeneres shared a photo of herself at the age of 15 on Twitter, and she is almost unrecognisable.
Just a few hours ago Ellen tweeted, "In honor of Season 15, here’s a photo of me when I was about 15," and we were not disappointed. The picture, which, if our math is correct, was probably taken around 1973, shows Ellen with a youthful round face and an impressive pile of brown curls on the top of her head. A far cry from signature toothy grin of today, in this picture, Ellen is giving what looks like a forced, pursed lip smile. Who can blame her, though? Most of us rarely felt like there was much to smile about at the moody age of 15.
In honor of Season 15, here's a photo of me when I was about 15. Now I wanna see yours. Tweet a photo from when you were 15 with #ellen15 pic.twitter.com/Yk3MKkpqom— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 29, 2017
In her hilarious and endearing tweet, Ellen also had a request for her fans. She wrote, "Now I wanna see yours. Tweet a photo from when you were 15 with #Ellen15." Once again, Ellen has showed sweet generosity by sharing this funny photo. Maybe this time, we can actually return the favour, and perhaps give her and ourselves another laugh in the process.
