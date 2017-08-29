The Cyrus family is turning out to be the 2017 version of the Partridge family. Musical inclination is their genes, and they showed off their talents on Carpool Karaoke to belt out some retro jams. Yes, they totally sung Dad's biggest hit "Achy Breaky Heart."
In an exclusive preview posted on E!, Miley and the Cyrus crew donned mullet wigs to reference patriarch Billy Ray's uh, legendary haircut in the 1980s. Noah, 17, looks like she's rocking the two-toned reverse mullet of the 2000s, a haircut I had in high school when I was a mall goth. The budding pop star's voice is strong and floats up through her family's singing, and we can hear traces of big sister Miley's influence — namely, in Noah's crackling timber.
It's definitely clear that the family is pushing for Noah to be the next big Cyrus star. Noah will be joining Katy Perry on her Witness tour after debuting at Coachella earlier this year. In June she told Refinery29 that her music is infused with country because she went on the road with her dad, and grew up "listening to Dolly [Parton] and Johnny Cash." Her first album NC-17 does yet have a release date.
We're pretty sure we're getting a glimpse of what being on a childhood road trip with the Cyrus family would be like. That's one to get the kids to quiet down in the backseat— just give them wigs and have them sing some of Dad Billy Ray's songs in harmony.
