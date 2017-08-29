If MTV ever wanted to reboot one of its most successful reality-TV shows, Jack and Lisa Osbourne are doing their part to create its cast. The youngest of Ozzy Osbourne's kids and his wife announced that they're expecting their third child, People reports.
Or, Lisa wasn't joking when she wrote, "Literally ate the biggest burrito ever," on Instagram Monday. That would be a hilarious flip of the script for the parents of daughters Pearl Clementine, 5, and Andy Rose, 2.
Maybe it would be wrong of us to assume this is a pregnancy announcement, as Jack himself became our personal hero when he told People last year: "I never assume a woman is pregnant. I just do not do it. I've seen too many people put their foot in their mouths.... If they want to talk about it, great. I kind of leave it up to that woman to engage the conversation."
Just as back in the day few would have expected the Prince of Darkness to have an American second act as a wholesome TV dad, few who watched The Osbournes would have thought that all these years later it would be Kelly who was still peeing in the street (and experimenting with awesome new hair colors), while Jack would be settled down with three kids. Those are his mother Sharon's only grandchildren so far, but Ozzy has some with his older children from his first marriage.
Grandpa Ozzy and his son, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012, have most recently been starring in Ozzy & Jack's World Detour for the History Channel.
