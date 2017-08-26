Hello, flame emojis!
Change may not always be welcome, but it can be a new fresh start. The same can be said for those of us who embrace different hair colors to express ourselves to the world. Kelly Osbourne has always turned heads with her brave fashion choices — and her latest hair change is no different. The celebrity has gone from a light lavender to a bold orange, complete with the right side of her head being shaved and the left side of her hair curled.
She took to Instagram to unveil her new hairstyle to fans, choosing quite a fitting captioning to accompany it: "Welcome to the new ME!!!!!!"
It seems that fans were taking as well to the new change as Osbourne herself. Captions began to pour in with support and love for the new hair color, with some even making comparisons to her mother, Sharon. No matter what the shade, Osbourne has shared that she's never felt more like herself than she has with unconventional hair colors:
"Basically my color has become me. The first time I dyed it and looked in the mirror, I saw myself and I felt like me,” she said. “I’ll never be a natural girl. I’ll never be normal or simple. The most insulting thing someone said to me was to call me ‘beige.'”
Even though some of the commenters were already missing Osbourne's lavender hair, no one can deny that her latest choice is turning just as many heads as the lavender hair.
