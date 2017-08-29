You gotta give it to Bella, sneaking around the world from Kiev to Carolina, there's no doubt that she's become a bona-fide fashion star. And good for her! We are not going to take away her accomplishments. But what happened with fashion's supposed infatuation with individuality, standing out, finding the next big trend? How is it possible that the answer to "more diversity please!" means the many angles of Bella Hadid? Are they setting the bar so low so that when we get a cover with Kendall or J.Law or Blake Lively we can say, wow, at least it's not Bella Hadid?