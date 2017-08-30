We get no details about how or when or why because Justin only sends Mary Jane a link to Simone’s obituary. Aaliyah helps fill in gaps: Simone was a super tech genius and worked at that tech start up Justin “invested” in. Before she died, she gave Justin all her stocks in the company and after she died, he became a multi-millionaire. This also explains why he refuses to spend any of that money. Last week, I was getting a little annoyed at Justin’s secrecy, but dang I didn’t know someone had died. I officially forgive Justin for holding back a little, I finally get why it wasn’t soon enough to tell Mary Jane, and I’m ready to accept more Michael Ealy in my life. I wasn’t grateful enough. Still, it wouldn’t have hurt the guy to say, “Mary Jane, I got the money in a tragic way and I’m not ready to talk about it yet. I promise I will work on it.”