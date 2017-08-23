The next day, fake TMZ finds out that Justin Talbot is rich (the exact number of zeroes is debatable), but at least it takes a lot of the guesswork out for Mary Jane! Justin is understandably pissed. If he didn't want his girlfriend to know his financial affairs, he definitely didn't want the nation to. Mary Jane must really like Justin because she commits a horrible mistake: blurting out that he has exactly $30 million and doesn't even have a good excuse! She may have majorly messed this up, but at least she's being transparent for once. Justin is obviously pissed and keeps things strictly professional at work. Not to add insult to injury, but that's kind of what they should've done in the first place.