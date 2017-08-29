This Kimmy Schmidt Cast Member Loves Face Masks Even More Than You Do

This probably goes without saying, but when you're living in a bunker you probably don't have access to the latest, trendiest skin care lines. So, it's no wonder that comedian/actress Lauren Adams, known for playing Gretchen on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, is spending a lot of her time above ground trying out different face masks while on the search for the perfect product to leave her skin feeling tightened, hydrated, plump, and rejuvenated.
Because misery (and humor) loves company, Adams created an Instagram page to document her beauty adventures called @maskingfortrouble. Leave it to the one Mole woman who actually enjoyed living under a cult leader's reign to be punny as hell.
Adams sells her account as being a place where viewers can find "quick reviews" and "horrifying pics," promising that she'll rate each mask "on a scale of 1 to 5 sMokin's (sMokin'-sssssMokin'). Yeah, it's the kind of review site we've only dreamed of until now.
In an interview with Good Housekeeping, Adams revealed that her hilarious account almost looked a lot different.
"In my quest to stay young forever I've gotten into two things: baseball caps (stay away, sun!) and skincare," she said. "I briefly thought about starting an account called 'FreestyleCap' or 'LookOutItsACap!' — where I show off all my 'cool' hats — but somehow a skincare Instagram seemed more fun."
After seeing photos of Adams wearing everything from hydrogel to rice paper masks, we have to agree that masking > baseball capping.
Gold vibeZ! Tried the @neogen_us Gold Veil Hydrogel Mask. In the words of my homeboy Strongbad: "I got two words for you: False!Advertizing!" This was barely gold so that was disappointing but it did leave my skin pretty dewy. Would probably #maskagain but won't be in my regualr rotation. #sssMokin' #hydrogel #pictureoftheday
Oh, did we mention that she tries out other masks, too? Across her page, you can find her wearing lip masks, under-eye masks, nail masks, and even a stomach mask, which she told Good Housekeeping burned like no other.
"I tried a gosh dang STOMACH MASK! It was supposed to give you a hot stomach, and good grief, it smelled and burned and didn't give me the 'hot body' the packaging promised," she said. "My tummy was red for the next hour. Like, I knew it wasn't gonna be good, but I didn't think it would suck that much."
As far as must-try masks go, Adams said she loves "the Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask, which gives my skin the most amazing glow, and the Cremorlab Herb Tea Pure Calming Mask, which is great for breakouts without drying out my skin."
Mastering beauty can be an ugly game, but, hey, at least we've got Adams to do the dirty work!
