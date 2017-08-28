Yara Shahidi Reclaims Her Time In A Juicy Couture Sweatsuit

When celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi took the reins at Juicy Couture, she said she wanted to update the brand’s iconic tracksuit in a major way. While it seems like that would be an easy task, considering ‘90s nostalgia is all the rage, Mizrahi wanted to do one better. She aimed to make tracksuits timeless again with what she calls, "a balance of old, nostalgic pieces and new [ideas]."
Now, thanks to actress Yara Shahidi, we have a visual for what that looks like. Before she graced the
red blue carpet at the MTV VMAs, the 17-year-old was shimmying on Instagram, showing off her custom Juicy Couture sweatsuit. “Thank you @sweetbabyjamie @cleowade for giving me the gear to reclaim my time,” the Black-ish star said of her velour look. The back of the zip-up read: “What Would Maxine Waters Do?”
"Our brand's mission has always been to empower our customer to make a statement and present their point-of-view,” Jamie Mizrahi, Juicy Couture creative director, tells Refinery29. “We admire Yara for her unwavering commitment to utilizing her platform to promote those same ideals. We’re thrilled she loved the custom tracksuit we made for her!"
Shahidi’s sweatsuit is a nod to California Democratic representative Waters, who is constantly challenging Trump, sparking discussion, and encouraging people. And while the exact suit the actress is wearing isn’t for sale, according to the brand, you'll soon be able to craft your own using Juicy Couture’s customization program — if only for nostalgia’s sake.
