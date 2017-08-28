The Stranger Things actress teamed up with "Most Girls" songstress Hailee Steinfeld to belt out a song on the new Apple Music series, and while the vocals are fierce, I have one big question: Who the heck is driving the car?!?
Honestly, I have no idea. Steinfeld took to Twitter to share a short clip from the pair's episode, which involved the two stars cruising in a Cadillac SUV while singing along to Ariana Grande's "Side To Side." It's expectedly epic, except, well...it's very unclear who's actually behind the wheel.
Steinfeld purports that it's Brown — except there's one big problem with that, because Brown is only 13-years-old. Is 20-year-old Steinfeld teaching her to drive? Because if so, she may want to spend less time on her vocals and more telling the actress about gear shifts and signaling. Just a thought.
"HANDS ON THE WHEEL MILLIE! #CadillacKaraoke #CarpoolKaraoke #RepublicVMA @milliebbrown," writes the Edge of Seventeen actress.
HANDS ON THE WHEEL MILLIE! ?#CadillacKaraoke #CarpoolKaraoke #RepublicVMA @milliebbrown pic.twitter.com/HPDoi2kgaT— Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) August 28, 2017
While it's possible that a trick of the camera makes it so that it is actually Steinfeld who is driving the car, it doesn't really look like her hands are on the wheel either.
So...is this a self-driving car? Could this Carpool Karaoke segment be the first in which stars were driven around town automatically? Or is there some other trick that we're totally missing in this 22-second clip?
We'll have to watch the full episode to find out what's what, but right now we can bask in the glory that is Steinfeld and Brown belting out a pop tune, side by side.
