Russell Brand Marries Laura Gallacher The Same Weekend Katy Perry Hosts The VMAs

Russell Brand is a married man...again!
The comedian tied the knot with fiancée Laura Gallacher on Saturday in a quiet ceremony at Remenham Church, located close to Henley-on-Thames, England, Us Weekly reports.
Brand has been keeping much of his personal life with Gallacher and their daughter, Mabel, off of social media, but BBC News reports that he briefly spoke about his marriage on his Radio X podcast, saying "I'm living a married life now...I'm domestic."
Once a lover of the spotlight, Brand has been a bit more private since he started dating Gallacher, a lifestyle blogger, in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child in November 2016.
Brand's relationship with Gallacher has been notably different from the one he shared with ex-wife Katy Perry, whom he would appear alongside on the red carpet. Though Perry and Brand split in 2011, just 14 months after they wed in Rajasthan, India, their divorce has remained a tabloid topic for years.
Of course, it's hard not to talk about the marriage's dramatic demise. Perry claimed her ex asked for a divorce via text, and Brand has gone on record to bash the life he shared with the pop star, calling it "vapid, vacuous celebrity" and the "very thing I detest."
Brand has recently walked back those statements, saying "I still feel very warm towards her" during an interview on John Bishop in Conversation. While on the show, he also gave listeners a little more insight into why their marriage ultimately ended.
"Katy was obviously very, very occupied and busy. I was occupied and busy but not to the same degree," Brand said. "The marriage didn't last for a very long time and I think that is due to the undulating nature of fame, living in those conditions."
