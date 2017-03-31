Breakups are hard and often messy. Feelings get hurt and people say things they don't necessarily mean. Just ask Russell Brand, who appears to be softening his previously harsh stance on ex-wife Katy Perry.
When Brand sat down for an interview with the British chat show John Bishop In Conversation earlier this week, he had a much more zen view on why things didn't work out with Perry. Even putting some of the blame on his ego.
"Katy was obviously very, very occupied and busy. I was occupied and busy but not to the same degree," he said, according to Metro U.K. "The marriage didn't last for a very long time and I think that is due to the undulating nature of fame, living in those conditions."
Advertisement
This is a far cry from how Brand previously described the dissolution of his 2010 marriage, which lasted 14 months. In his 2015 documentary, Brand: A Second Coming, he said their short lived union ended yes, because of fame, but also because she was the kind of person he hated. "I'm associated with the very thing I detest: vapid, vacuous, plastic, constructed, mindless celebrity," he said in the doc, which was reportedly filmed during the end of his marriage.
But now after getting a bit of distance from the situation, Brand, who became a dad last year, thinks of Perry and their time together fondly. "I have come away from that experience and I still feel very warm towards her," Brand said. "When I hear about her or see her, I think, 'Ah, there's that person, that person in the world.'"
It's unclear whether Perry feels the same way. Back in 2013, Perry told Vogue, "He's a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him," but "let's just say I haven't heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011."
Perry went and spilled the tea, but Brand may be trying to clean it up.
Advertisement