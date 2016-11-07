Russell Brand Is Now Responsible For A Small Human

If you've ever watched one of Russell Brand's standup routines, then you know the man has done a lot of crazy shit in his life. But fathering a child is one, erm, adventure that escaped him — until now, that is. The British comedian has officially become a dad, he announced during a show in England.
During a set at Nottingham Playhouse on Sunday, Brand revealed that he and his fiancée Laura Gallacher, 27, welcomed their first child. It's not clear exactly when the baby arrived as Brand kept that vague; he didn't reveal the sex or name, either. An audience member told E! News that Brand told the crowd that "he had to get home quickly because his girlfriend just had a baby."
The 41-year-old was apparently very keen to finish up his show on time in order to get home to new mom Gallacher. A spectator told The Mirror, "He was conscious of the clock and made sure he was off stage by just approaching 9 p.m. as he 'needed to get down the fucking [highway] M21 as my girlfriend has just had a baby.'"
Sounds like Brand is taking first-time fatherhood in stride. We can't wait to hear him make really inappropriate but also hilarious jokes about his offspring.
