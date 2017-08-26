Pizza Hut Will Give You Free Pizza For Life, But There’s A Catch

What could be better than free pizza for life? Nothing. Nothing is better than free pizza for life. If the prospect of free pizza for life sounds too good to be true, read on. Pizza Hut is currently holding a contest, and the winner will get free pizza for life...well almost.
The popular pizza company is challenging their fans to guess how many dominos fell in this video which you can see below. It's quite the elaborate setup! It is a large, multi-section image created entirely out of dominos and pizza boxes. Once fallen, the dominos looks like a giant pizza (what else?) complete with toppings, toppling pizza boxes, and a sign saying "earn free pizza fast."
According to Food Beast, you have until 11:59 p.m. CT on August 31 to submit your guess to hutrewards@pizzahut.com after joining the Hut Rewards program. The first person to correctly guess the number of dominos will win.
There is a catch though! Because unlike your wildest dreams of winning free pizza for life, there is always a catch...and no unicorns. If you planned it out just right, the free pizza could last for the rest of your life, but if you wanted to have a massive, celebratory party after winning, it could be a different story.
According to the contest rules, the winner will receive a credit from Pizza Hut for 312,000 reward points to their Hut Rewards account. After some quick back-of-the-napkin math, that's enough points to get a pizza every other week for 60 years. Sure, there's a chance it won't last you for your entire life, but that is still SO MUCH pizza!
So if seemingly endless free pizza is your thing, you better hurry up and get to counting!
