Pizza Hut Is Slinging Free Pizzas With Its New Rewards Program

Joining the ranks of Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts, Pizza Hut finally gave its loyal customers a rewards program. Delish explains that the new initiative, called Hut Rewards, stands out from the rest with a straight-up, no-nonsense dollar-to-point program that could mean free pizzas for a very long time.
Hut Rewards offers up two points for every dollar spent at Pizza Hut, including any delivery fees tacked on to your order of pizza and wings. While points expire after six months, according to The Points Guy, you can keep all your points active by placing an order at least once every six months. When you hit 200 points, you can redeem them for a medium-size pizza with any toppings. At 250, you'll earn an upgrade to a large pizza with any toppings. For either order, add-ons like stuffed crust, extra cheese, and delivery fees will cost you, but it'll be a small price to pay for access to free pizzas.
"As a brand with a belief that 'No One Out-Pizzas the Hut,' we recognized the need to create a first-of-its-kind program," Jeff Fox, chief brand and concept officer at Pizza Hut, said in a statement. "Specifically, an unlimited points program that rewards every dollar."
Time adds that online orders are the only ones that earn points, so skip on the phone orders and in-person ones to make the most of your pizza cravings. Plus, members of the program will get special promos and access to special birthday bonuses, making Hut Rewards that much sweeter.
To celebrate Hut Rewards, Pizza Hut will be offering members double points from August 10 to October 1. That means that it'll only take $50 of pizza purchases to earn that very first reward. It's a sweet addition to an already amazing program, so feel free to add extra pepperoni. It'll get you that much closer to a free pizza.
