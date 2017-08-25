This Student Recreated An Iconic Kris Jenner Meme & We’re Dying

This student has been Keeping Up With The Kardashians long enough to know that they inspire some of the best memes. So when their school had a "meme day" they recreated one of the most iconic Kris Jenner memes to ever grace the internet. It's safe to say they nailed it. But luckily, you don't have to take my word for it, there's photographic proof.
A Twitter user who goes by the handle @isaiahxgarxa_ chose to recreate the legendary KUWTK moment where Jenner takes a photo of her daughter Kim Kardashian West during a photoshoot. One, where her daughter happened to be nude. "Kim you're doing amazing sweetie," Jenner tells her as she tries to get the perfect shot with her phone. Not to mention, the perfect meme. Honestly, it's almost too good not to be immortalized in meme form.
Advertisement
Nothing, though, is more perfect than this Texas teen's recreation of the moment that's become internet shorthand to show someone encouragement. From the perfectly tousled pixie cut to the pout of pure concentration to the arch of the back in hopes of getting just the right angle, it's a sight to behold. Seriously, *chef's kiss.*
My school is having meme day so I decided to be iconic pic.twitter.com/mWcZvpK6go— isaiah ? (@isaiahxgarxa_) August 24, 2017
It's also a sight that Isaiah hopes Jenner herself will behold. "I just want my inspiration to notice me," they wrote. As of now, Jenner has yet to comment, but that hasn't stopped others from giving their two cents. "Boy we need to get you on @TheEllenShow or Keeping Up With The Kardasians," one person wrote.
Someone else noted that perhaps, this meme recreation wasn't as perfect as we all thought. "That... is not a phone," they wrote, zooming in on what's in Isaiah's hand, which, true, isn't a phone. "YOU FAILED *sips tea*"
But honestly, Isaiah, you're doing amazing sweetie.
That... is not a phone YOU FAILED *sips tea* pic.twitter.com/hEKPNk8s0Q— E | #1 Lonely N.stan (@ThatStirlingite) August 25, 2017
Boy we need to get you on @TheEllenShow or keeping up with the kardasians— MZA (@Rios_bby) August 25, 2017
Isaiah you're doing amazing sweetie pic.twitter.com/KPosBFqCAN— bunheadwhat ? (@Bunheadwhat) August 25, 2017
Advertisement