Kim Kardashian Seems Unconcerned With New Taylor Swift Track

While the rest of the world is preparing its Taylor Swift album jokes and think pieces, there's one person who seems completely unfazed by it all: Kim Kardashian.
Taylor Swift has built up the release of her single, "Look What You Made Me Do," over the course of a week and is even extending it until Sunday. That's when the music video for the new song will premiere at the MTV Video Music Awards. The awards show was the site of the infamous moment where Kanye West stole the mic from the then-country singer, launching an eight year long feud between the rapper and Taylor Swift.
T-Swift's upcoming album Reputation so far appears to be a response to a public fight with Kim Kardashian, West's wife, specifically the moment Kardashian alluded to Taylor Swift being a snake on National Snake Day. So, fans believe that "Look What You Made Me Do" is a call out to the Kardashian-West clan. The thing is, Kim Kardashian isn't looking.
Since news broke that Swift's song was coming out, fans have been flooding Kardashian's Twitter mentions with snake emojis, like Kardashian's fans did to Swift. Many of them probably tried her Instagram comments, too, but the reality TV star blocked the emoji. Then, it seems like she went about her life.
Early this morning, she had a workout. Obviously, she works out in a pair of shoes from her husband's Yeezy line.
Then, she and 1-year-old Saint played outside.
We're not sure if this radio silence is a good thing or a bad, but we are glad the celebrities aren't duking it out on Twitter anymore. You really don't have to like someone to let them do their own thing. Kim Kardashian is doing a perfect job of staying out of trouble.
