Calvin Harris, Who May Be On Taylor Swift's List, Just Shared A Cryptic Snap

Earlier this week, when Taylor Swift started dropping snake-shaped hints that she would soon be releasing a new song, she was clearly angling to regain her rightful place at the front of our minds, and for the most part, her scheme worked. We spent the better part of this week, hypothesizing when the song would actually drop and what — or more likely who — it would be about. However, it doesn’t seem like that was the case for everyone. Calvin Harris, Swift’s ex with whom she had a tumultuous breakup in June 2016 after 15 months of dating, seemed to have spent the hours leading up to the "Look What You Made Me Do" release a little bit differently.
Yesterday, the DJ, record producer, and songwriter posted a photo on snapchat that showed him hanging out in a recording studio, holding a glass of dark red liquid and smiling. Written on the photo was the word, "Blood."
Our guess is that the caption was meant to be taken figuratively and that it was actually just beet juice he was drinking, though you never can tell with celebs — like, Vampire facials are a thing so maybe this is the next big blood trend? Regardless of what was actually in Harris' cup, however, we can't help but assume that his post was a cryptic response to Taylor's "Look What You Made Me Do Release."
It would make since because Taylor's new song is most certainly all about revenge and most of us believe that after what went down last summer, Calvin Harris' name is probably somewhere on that "list of names." For now, we're taking the blood Snap it to mean that if Harris is indeed dragged into Taylor Swift's revenge/comeback tour, he too will be out for blood. It's just another way for him to remind his ex, he writes songs too.
