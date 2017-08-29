Fast-forward to months later. We recorded the song to be included on our second album, Happy Endings. It was time to make a video. We were back out on the road playing shows and doing promo for the upcoming album when our go-to video director, Steve Condon sent me an message. He wanted to make a video that showcased all types of strong women. We hadn’t discussed the meaning of this song at all with him, he just gets us. He is also a father of daughters. The fact that, without any previous discussion, Steve heard the message clear enough to spark an idea like this cemented my confidence in this song. If the three “dudes” that wrote it, the five “dudes” that recorded, and the one “dude” whose job it was to create a visual for it could hear that message — maybe everyone else out there would actually hear it, too.