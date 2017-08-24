A Humans of New York docuseries will premiere on Facebook next week, The Hollywood Reporter reports.
According to the outlet, Facebook has ordered a 12-episode series from Brandon Stanton, the photographer who launched the wildly popular blog in 2010. Each episode will be 30 minutes long and Oscar nominee Julie Goldman (Life, Animated and Weiner) will serve as executive producer.
The Facebook series will be very similar to the blog that inspired it and Stanton has actually been working on the videos for about four years. It'll feature candid, unique, and thought-provoking conversations with strangers he encounters on the streets of New York City.
"It seemed to be a natural evolution to do some interviews on film," he told The Hollywood Reporter, noting that all the people featured in the series will be new faces who have never been featured on the blog.
Goldman, who met with Stanton through mutual connections, told the outlet she was immediately intrigued by the video footage he'd collected. "The key to all film, really, and certainly to the documentary films we do, is storytelling," Goldman said. "This is storytelling at its core, at its most visceral. That really appealed to us. People really open themselves up in a way that continues to surprise me."
Humans of New York has featured conversations and photos of nearly 10,000 New Yorkers over the past seven years. What began as a blog ended up expanding onto social media and into two New York Times bestselling books.
Because Humans of New York has over 18 million followers on Facebook, Stanton said the social media platform is a natural fit for the docuseries. "Facebook has had a huge role in the creation of Humans of New York," he told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that Facebook's global reach is another major reason it was the right home for the project.
