Things are looking up for this This Is Us couple.
Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) have had their ups and downs, but it's clear that there's a lot of love between them. And in a new interview with People, Metz teased what fans can expect from Kate and Toby's relationship in This Is Us season 2.
"There's going to be an adjustment period," Metz told People. "It's great to see the imperfections and how they work through the relationship together, because if you're going to love somebody, you have to have compassion and learn a lot of patience."
"Compassion" and "patience" are two terms that can definitely be applied to This Is Us' other relationships, too. In the first trailer for the second season, we learn that Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) is hesitant about adopting a third child, which will definitely force Randall (Sterling K. Brown) to be patient and understanding towards his wife.
It's finally here! Get an exclusive look at Season 2 of #ThisIsUs. Don't miss the season premiere Tuesday, September 26 at 9/8c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/cIrG8cM6zd— This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) August 23, 2017
The trailer also shows Rebecca (Mandy Moore) revealing Randall's adoption story to him, telling her son that Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) pushed her to bring Randall into their lives. Rebecca and Jack's marriage was never perfect, but it's full of respect and patience. And it seems like Randall and Kate have learned plenty of relationship lessons from their parents' example.
In the People interview, Metz also teased that we'll see more of Kate's career pursuits in season 2, including her desire to become a singer.
"For anything that works, you have to work for it, so she'll be working for it," Metz said of her character's aspirations.
It's great to hear that Kate will be exploring more storylines that aren't about her weight. And it sounds like through her singing pursuits, Kate will grow closer to her mom, too. We'll definitely have the tissues on hand when This Is Us returns on September 26.
