Although Starbucks released its Unicorn Frappuccino way back in April, we're still seeing the aftermath of all the mythical-inspired drinks that came in its wake. Four months later, the coffee chain is bringing us back into the fantasy frenzy by releasing an official Mermaid Frappuccino.
Unlike the Mermaid Frappuccino you may have seen floating around the internet immediately after the Unicorn Frappuccino was laid to rest (which were unofficial menu items), this one actually comes from Starbucks' corporate office and not just the creative mind of baristas and bloggers. According to Starbucks, the Mermaid Frappuccino features a green melon crème Frappuccino, which is fittingly topped with blue whipped cream. The whipped cream dollop then gets a shake of blue and pink sugar crystals and violet pearls over top.
Advertisement
We were originally a little surprised to see that Starbucks came out with this magical creature-inspired Frappuccino after excitement over the Unicorn Frappuccino has since settled. The brand even introduced the Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino immediately afterward the unicorn takeover, which went in a totally different direction and brilliantly played off the internet's onset of unicorn fatigue. Still, the new drink is definitely fun to look at and if anyone's allowed to make a mermaid drink whenever it wants, it's Starbucks. Just look at the coffee company's mascot.
If you have never felt even an ounce of mythical food fatigue, we have a bit of bad news. This new Mermaid Frappuccino is only available at Starbucks locations in Mexico. The good news, though, is that Starbucks fans are sure to start posting plenty of instructions for recreating the magical drink at stateside.
Related Video:
Advertisement