Tig Notaro Addresses The Rumors About Louis C.K. & Sexual Misconduct

Louis C.K. is listed as an executive producer on Tig Notaro's Amazon series, One Mississippi. But she wants you to know that the comedian isn't connected to her show.
In an interview with The Daily Beast's Matt Wilstein, Notaro apparently said three times that Louis C.K. "has nothing to do with the show." The comedian also said that C.K. needs to "handle" the sexual harassment rumors about him.
"I think it's important to take care of that, to handle that, because it's serious to be assaulted," Notaro told The Daily Beast of the accusations. "It's serious to be harassed. It's serious, it's serious, it's serious."
As The Daily Beast noted, Gawker ran an article in 2015 titled "Louis C.K. Will Call You Up to Talk About His Alleged Sexual Misconduct." The website also published a blind item titled "Which Beloved Comedian Likes to Force Female Comics to Watch Him Jerk Off?" in 2012.
The Daily Beast points out that before the interview, Notaro and C.K. haven't been on good terms. In April, Notaro said that an SNL sketch during C.K.'s guest hosting gig may have been plagiarized from her 2015 sketch "Clown Service."
C.K. helped Notaro become a household name, the Daily Beast notes, after tweeting about her standup in 2012 and selling a recording of her set on his website. But these days, Notaro apparently hasn't spoken to C.K. in a year and a half.
The site also notes that in One Mississippi's second season, sexual harassment will be addressed. According to the Daily Beast, one character will be "forced to sit and watch as a man in power surreptitiously masturbates in front of her in the workplace."
Refinery29 has reached out to reps for Notaro and C.K. for comment on this story. We will update this post if and when we obtain a response.
