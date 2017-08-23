Dylan Sprouse’s Got Jokes In First Instagram Post Since Abandoning His Account

Dylan Sprouse may have 3.3 Instagram followers, but his biography includes the warning "No photos are permanent" and he's not messing around.
Although the child actor-turned-Brooklyn brewmaster posted a series of eight abstract drawings in June 2016, his return to Instagram today was definitely more entertaining than the black and white sketches.
In an adorable red carpet throwback pic with his twin Cole Sprouse, Dylan playfully has his hands around his brother's neck. (For his part, little Cole looks pretty nonplussed.)
"Shoulda finished the job," Dylan captioned the photo. Short and sweet. (Well, maybe not-so-sweet, but definitely hilarious.)
The 25-year-old twins are past their days of playing the same character onscreen, but their rapport consistently keeps us entertained thanks to social media. Case in point: They engaged in some good-natured Twitter trolling of one another back in March.
.@colesprouse I don't remember actually. I was too busy carrying the show on my back— Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) March 10, 2017
Cole is definitely more than capable of throwing his own shade when posting old-school photos. "[B]ro you look like a drunk older man on vacation trying to pick up young chicks at the bar," he tweeted last year.
.@dylansprouse, bro you look like a drunk older man on vacation trying to pick up young chicks at the bar. pic.twitter.com/JcAg6D7q5A— Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) June 8, 2016
Dylan is back on Instagram for now and we'll definitely be watching for more snarky posts, but we sadly must remember his warning that nothing is permanent. However he does have a business account @allwisemeadery that's far more reliable.
All-Wise Meadery is the Brooklyn brewery run by Dylan and he's featured in many photos. Sadly, the captions aren't quite as hilarious as his other account (gotta keep things profesh), but there are dogs so it's a pretty good substitute for when Dylan goes AWOL.
