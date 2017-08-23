Morgan Freeman Is Receiving This Major Accolade

Everyone's favorite voice in television and film will receive an incredibly prestigious honor for his life's work in acting and his humanitarian efforts.
Variety reports that Morgan Freeman will become the 54th person ever to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award on Jan. 21 at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. The entertainment outlet notes that the award is given to those in the industry who exemplify the "finest ideals of the acting profession."
SAG-AFTRA tweeted out the exciting announcement on Tuesday morning.
We proudly announce #MorganFreeman as this year's 54th Life Achievement Honoree! #sagawards https://t.co/saWUfnJhyW pic.twitter.com/oeSUr2NQx1— SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) August 22, 2017
Freeman has received a number of honors throughout his over 50 years in acting, including an Academy Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Million Dollar Baby and a Golden Globe Award for Driving Miss Daisy. Additionally, he's been recognized by the Kennedy Centers Honors, the NAACP, AFI, People's Choice, London Film Critics' Circle, and others.
In April, the 80-year-old entertainer spoke at Variety's Unite4: Humanity event, where he received an award for his work on the Tallahatchie River Foundation, which he founded in his home state of Mississippi to help children receive better educational opportunities and resources. The organization's goal is to ensure that by the time kids enter third grade, they have a solid educational grounding and are both excited and prepared for academic challenges to come.
Though he created the foundation, Freeman credited his daughter, Morgana, in running the day-to-day tasks and being the driving force behind campaigns.
"You know, the word charity always strikes me as meaning doing something for somebody who can't do it for themselves or they're getting something for nothing, but I don’t think that’s really what it is," Freeman said to the audience after he received his award. "I don’t think of this as charity. This is doing what I have to do."
