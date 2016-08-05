Morgan Freeman is known for narrating interesting documentaries and playing important acting roles, but the truth is, his voice could make anything sound important and interesting. Here's proof: On Jimmy Kimmel Live, he narrated the actions of random Hollywood Boulevard pedestrian, and it was riveting.
The unsuspecting man eats an unidentified piece of food as he walks across the street. And that's really all Freeman's commentary conveys. “Ah, yeah. When I first saw the bald man, shirt buttoned all the way to the top, I didn’t think too much of him,” he says, according to Entertainment Weekly. “But then he took a bite of something… There he was, chewing and crossing, chewing and crossing.”
Nope, that didn't have much meaning at all. But his voice leads you to believe that this unknown man is onto something very profound by chewing and crossing the street.
It just goes to show you that presentation is everything as is the sound of Freeman's voice.
