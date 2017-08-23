Betsey Johnson, The Fashion Cat On Her 10th Life

"It was real," she says. "I realized that if you can just have the money or the confidence to go Okay, this is who I am, I’m gonna do it, that’s the way it works. Because it’s true blue. But eventually you figure it out, and in my own company, there was just way too much work." But it was her fans — yes, all of you — who brought her back to life: "I have fans from hell. They're amazing. And what I really love now is nobody’s afraid to come up to me and say hello, which is the best part. Do you think I got this far on self-confidence? No. There is no self-confidence behind this. There is now, I guess, but my fans — my girls, my people, my guys — have really made my career."