Starbucks Melody reports that these two new floats are a continuation of the Affagato menu that started being test at 100 locations in and around Orange County back in February. In case you forgot — though you probably didn't because many of us have been holding a grudge about not getting to try the treat since this news broke — an Affagato is a traditional Italian dessert made with a scoop of ice cream and a shot of espresso. Starbucks has been testing different versions of the dessert in the Orange County area for several months, and the newest versions are, you guessed it, the Earl Grey Mocha Malt and Dirty Chai Cold Brew Malt.