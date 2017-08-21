Why You Can't Decide If You're Team Arya or Team Sansa

Absolutely no good can come out the Starks sisters' squabbling. As a cohesive unit, the Stark family would be unstoppable: between Jon's honor-driven vision, Bran's literal visions, Arya's assasin talents, and Sansa's intelligence, enemies of the Starks would not stand a chance. And Littlefinger knows this, which is why he's attempting to sow as much discord as possible. But the Stark sisters don't need to make his job easier. Here's hoping they can gain some empathy for each other — it's the only way the Starks can survive.