Why You Can't Decide If You're Team Arya or Team Sansa

When Sansa tells Arya "you would never have survived what I had to survive," she's right — sexual violence and domestic abuse are at the top of the list, but Sansa's also endured coercion, emotional manipulation, and being stripped of her agency. But the core of who she is remains the same: someone who appreciates luxury and feeling respected. These are not altogether evil traits, because Sansa is not an evil person. Some may disagree with that assessment, but personally, I refuse to vilify Sansa for finding comfort in nice things. Sansa can enjoy luxury and still take excellent care of Winterfell at the same time.