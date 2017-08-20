If you're going to throw an '80s-themed birthday party, getting the King of Pop's daughter to show up is a bit of a coup. And if you're going to attend an '80s-themed birthday party, wearing a costume that pays homage to one of the greatest films of the decade is a no-brainer —especially when your sparkly glove and red leather jacket are at the dry cleaner.
Major props to Paris Jackson, who made a major effort for her pal (and self-proclaimed psychic medium) Riz Mirza's "totally awesome '80s birthday bash" this weekend. As documented in her Instagram Stories, the 19-year-old model and actress eschewed the predictable Michael Jackson tribute in favor of an iconic Winona Ryder role: Lydia Deetz from the 1988 Tim Burton classic, Beetlejuice.
Despite being born 10 years after the Michael Keaton comedy was released, Jackson had every last detail down when it came to embodying the gloomy, monochromatic teen photographer. Her all-black ensemble included a wide-brimmed hat with a veil, ripped stockings, and a camera swinging from her neck. Red eye shadow created an especially ghoulish effect, while Lydia's gel-coated spiky hair was recreated to perfection.
Of course, it can take more than clothes to really get into character. Though she stopped short of calling out "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice" — one can't be too careful, kids — M.J.'s pride and joy couldn't resist swaying to the calypso beats of Deetz's favorite dance tune from the film, Harry Belafonte's "Jump in the Line (Shake Señora)." She's still working on that floating above the staircase thing.
Jackson also cranked up Danny Elfman's Beetlejuice theme en route to the party, which involved Rubik's Cube props and a Doc Brown impersonator emerging from a real DeLorean.
Stars... they're just like us. Sometimes.
