How A Non-Profit CEO Juggles Work & Family

Tell us about your village: Who helps raise your kids?

My village is huge! We have Audrey, who is Shaan’s caretaker, but I consider her part of the family, a friend, and the person I want to have dinner with more than anyone else! She and Shaan go almost everywhere with me — you’ll often see him on my lap at meetings or even on panels. I do this because I want him to see me living an integrated life and grow up with an appreciation for working hard while keeping a focus on family. We also have a lot of friends who come in and watch our dog or watch Shaan when we need it. And then there's our family: Both our sisters are very loving and supportive of Shaan; and my father is Shaan’s moral compass; he always teaches him good things.