Snapchat is putting its own playfully pun-ny spin on the total solar eclipse. Come Monday, August 21, you'll see a slew of exclusive eclipse features on the app intended to upgrade your Snaps and also give you a sneak peek at activities taking place across the country.
All users will have access to new, eclipse-themed stickers in the sticker drawer, including everything from slogans ("we're here!") to safety-certified eclipse glasses. Those in select locations, including spots within the narrow path of totality, will have access to special geofilters. Some of these depict the moon as a feisty character about to "throw shade" on a terrified sun.
Snapchat is also debuting a brand new element on Snap Map, the app's interactive, real-time geolocation tool: Event-affiliated Actionmoji. As a quick refresher, users who choose to go public on the map are represented by their Bitmoji. Snapchat uses what it calls Actionmoji to make fun inferences about what someone is doing in a certain location — if you're in the air, for example, your Bitmoji will appear in a plane. For the eclipse, anyone who is public and in a state within the path of totality, will show up wearing eclipse glasses on the map. (If you don't want to be visible on the Map, tap the settings icon and activate "Ghost Mode.")
Even if you aren't within the path of totality, it's still a good idea to open Snap Map (simply pinch your fingers on the main camera screen), since you'll get a look at what others are posting. Tap on some of the "heat" spots, indicated by brighter reds and oranges. It's likely that plenty of people in prime viewing areas will submit their Snaps to the public Story, offering you an easy way to see how the eclipse (and eclipse celebration) looks in different parts of the country.
Snapchat will also curate eclipse-related Snaps to create a "Total Solar Eclipse" Our Story on Sunday, August 20, and Monday, August 21. These will be drawn from Snaps submitted by the public, as well as NASA and the Department of Interior.
If you want more views of the Great American Eclipse, check out some of these streaming options. And, of course, find the best time to head outside in your area, eclipse glasses in hand, to see that feisty moon IRL.
