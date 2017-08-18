The New Yorker's Upcoming Magazine Cover Features Chilling Artwork About Trump & America

The New Yorker is taking bold stance on its upcoming magazine cover following President Donald Trump's comments about the terrorist attack committed at a violent white nationalist demonstration in Charlottesville, VA, over the weekend.
The cover's artist, David Plunkert, told the magazine that his latest piece, "Blowhard," was a direct response to the president's "weak" response to the rally, which featured neo-Nazis, KKK members, white supremacists, and white nationalists.
"President Trump's weak pushback to hate groups — as if he was trying not to alienate them as voters — compelled me to take up my pen," Plunkert told The New Yorker's art editor Françoise Mouly. "A picture does a better job showing my thoughts than words do; it can have a light touch on a subject that's extremely scary."
The magazine also noted that Plunkert rarely "takes on political subject matter." Below is the cover that will hit stands next week.
An early look at next week's cover, "Blowhard," by David Plunkert: https://t.co/VuBXtwJCUQ pic.twitter.com/zsDHVOBBQO— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) August 17, 2017
The president claimed there was blame on "many sides" on Saturday following the horrific demonstration of white supremacist groups in a VA college town, which killed counter-protester Heather Heyer and injured at least 19 others. After receiving backlash from both Democrats and Republicans, Trump issued a stronger statement on Monday in which he called out hate groups such as neo-Nazis and the KKK.
But on Tuesday, he reverted back to his original statement and once again placed blame on both the droves of white nationalists and the counter-protesters. During the tumultuous press conference, held in the lobby of Trump Tower, the president also claimed that there were "very fine people on both sides."
His comments have outraged even politicians whom Trump considered his allies, such as Sen. Bob Corker, Sen. Lindsey Graham, and Sen. Jeff Flake. The president took to his Twitter account on Thursday morning to bash Graham and Flake for their public criticisms of him.
The Huffington Post notes that The New Yorker isn't the only magazine to feature imagery of Trump with a KKK hood. On Thursday, The Economist tweeted out the cover of its newest edition, which shows Trump yelling into a megaphone resembling the headwear from the notorious hate group's uniform.
