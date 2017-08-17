Uh, Did Game Of Thrones Steal This Scene From Shrek? The Evidence Is So Compelling

Jon Snow finally met Drogon, one of Daenerys Targaryen's three fire-breathing dragons, in the latest Game of Thrones episode, "Eastwatch." The powerful scene showed Jon looking humbled and, dare we say it, almost scared as he reached out his hand to gain Drogon's trust. Though the moment was illuminating, it also felt oddly familiar.
According to Bustle, Twitter has been quite active in pointing out the undeniable similarities between Jon's dragon meeting with a few moments from Shrek, where Donkey meets and courts the love of his life, Dragon.
Bustle notes that Donkey was terrified that Dragon was going to harm him, just like Jon was with Drogon. Rather than back down, Donkey turned on the charm, smiled, and let Dragon go nose-to-nose with him. Jon may not have flirted his way into Drogon's heart, but after allowing himself to move in closer, it's clear the dragon likes what he sees (or smells).
Check out the comparison below:
Confirmed. Jon Snow's real father is Donkey from Shrek. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/m33f7ruKoL— The Pixel Factor (@ThePixelFactor) August 15, 2017
Sorry, but you can't unsee that.
Many have speculated that the reason Drogon was so receptive to meeting Jon was because he could sense that the King of the North was no bastard child of Ned Stark's, but rather, had Targaryen blood running through his veins. Even Daenerys, who was born in fire and has at times had to wrangle the dragons into respecting her, was impressed by Jon's ability to so bravely (and successfully) have a close encounter with one of her "children."
But why talk about bloodlines when you could tweet about the parallels between Shrek and Game of Thrones storylines? In addition to the Dragon/Donkey scenes, the wonderful people of the internet have made comparisons between other characters, namely Prince Charming and Jaime Lannister.
Jamie will always be Prince Charming from Shrek in my eyes. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Yxe9Dqbdp5— laura perez (@lauraaprez) July 31, 2017
Am I watching Game of Thrones or Shrek?! pic.twitter.com/y3dBEYuLbD— Katie Hager (@KatieHager2) August 7, 2017
When Shrek foreshadowed Cersei and Jaime Lannister ? #winterishere #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/kZyhl6FR8y— shutterbug1029 (@shutterbug1029) July 17, 2017
Just Cersei and Jaime hanging out in Shrek. #GameofThrones #Lannister pic.twitter.com/6qVYD8YOrh— Ozone Gaming (@ozonegaming) May 13, 2017
Now, if only GoT could find a way to incorporate some gingerbread men.
