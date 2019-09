Uh, Did Game Of Thrones Steal This Scene From Shrek? The Evidence Is So Compelling

Many have speculated that the reason Drogon was so receptive to meeting Jon was because he could sense that the King of the North was no bastard child of Ned Stark's, but rather, had Targaryen blood running through his veins . Even Daenerys, who was born in fire and has at times had to wrangle the dragons into respecting her, was impressed by Jon's ability to so bravely (and successfully) have a close encounter with one of her "children."