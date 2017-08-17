The upcoming eclipse will be an alignment of the sun, moon, and Earth, but it's also reason enough for another major event. According to Time, the astronomical phenomenon is setting the stage for a very special performance of "Total Eclipse of the Heart" by Bonnie Tyler.
The '80s powerhouse will sing her most famous tune aboard a cruise ship that'll be parked right in the path of totality, making for a monumental moment.
"It's going to be so exciting," Tyler told Time of the serendipitous match-up. "It doesn't happen very often, does it?"
Guests aboard the cruise knew that they were in for a different type of vacation: Tyler will be performing aboard a special Total Eclipse Cruise on Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas, which set out to create a unique eclipse-viewing experience for its travelers.
"Bonnie Tyler was a natural choice for this once-in-a-lifetime moment," Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, said.
The 1983 hit and current karaoke staple will get a modern remix with the addition of a new backup band for Tyler. For the special moment, she's enlisted Joe Jonas' DNCE. But anyone familiar with the song will know that it's not exactly brief. Tyler explained that she had to edit down the epic tune for the event. She'll only have a day to rehearse with DNCE, too, but she's not worried about that. She's been performing the tune since it debuted in 1983.
"The eclipse of the sun lasts 2 minutes and 40 seconds, I'm told. Unlike my song," Tyler said of her upcoming performance. "It had to be chopped about, because it was so long."
Even though Tyler will be performing a more abbreviated version of "Total Eclipse," it's sure to be an unforgettable moment. Like Tyler said, events like this don't happen very often.
