Ivanka & Jared Tend To Be On Vacation When Things Get Heated In D.C.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner both serve as advisers to the president, relocating to Washington D.C. to work out of the White House. But when the Trump administration is in crisis, Ivanka and Jared tend to be on vacation.
This weekend, for example, while the administration was deciding how to address the violence that erupted at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, VA, the couple was away in Vermont. After President Trump was heavily criticized for condemning "hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides," Ivanka and Jared tried to convince the president to take a moderate stance on white nationalism, The New York Times reports, but had about 500 miles between them and D.C. (On Monday, Trump made another statement deeming the white nationalist violence as racist, but reverted back to his initial comments on Tuesday by blaming counter-protesters.)
Advertisement
While Ivanka and Jared's absence this weekend may seem coincidental, this wasn't the first time they've been away while the administration dealt with a heated situation.
In March, when former FBI Director James Comey told Congress there was "no information" to prove Trump's claims that President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 election and confirmed that Trump's campaign was under investigation for possible collusion with Russia, Ivanka and Jared were in Aspen, CO. During the same Aspen trip, news broke that Ivanka was working in the White House and planned to take an official unpaid position advising the president.
On top of that, the Trump administration was trying to push healthcare reform repealing and replacing much of Obamacare through the U.S. House of Representatives at the same time. (Republicans ended up pulling the proposed bill due to a lack of support, though the House passed it in May, only to have it stall again in the Senate.)
An unnamed source told CNN President Trump was upset that Jared was out of town during the contentious healthcare debate, but why would a senior adviser leave in the middle of a policy crisis in the first place? Trump has advocated for repealing Obamacare since the campaign trail, so the prospect of Republicans' efforts failing should seemingly be a concern for the whole administration.
And the following month, as the U.S. dealt with the fallout of dropping a bomb nicknamed the "mother of all bombs" in Afghanistan, his daughter and son-in-law were celebrating Passover in Canada.
Advertisement
Ivanka and Jared have managed to be away from D.C. during key political moments that brought increased scrutiny to the Trump administration, the president, and Ivanka herself. President Trump heavily criticized President Obama for taking vacations while occupying the White House, but the Trump family gets out of D.C. fairly regularly — and at opportune times.
Related Video:
Advertisement