Following an angry, inappropriate confrontation with Richard in his office, and another meeting with Jacqueline, Kat realizes she has to let Natalie go. We see her meeting Natalie in a conference room with someone from H.R., but I wish The Bold Type had showed what happened once they were in the meeting. We’re used to seeing the workplace portrayed on television (workplace-set shows are one of the basic archetypes of both dramas and sitcoms), but it’s so rare that we see the intricacies of a termination — the warnings, the rationalizations, and the actual conversation. This would have been the chance for The Bold Type to show its millennial viewers what it’s actually like to be a girlboss, and the negative parts of the job.