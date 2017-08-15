Rebecca is getting a confidant, and we're getting the voice of an angel: Josh Groban is joining season 3 of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and, yeah, this should have happened sooner.
Things got particularly crazy in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's season 2 finale, with Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) vowing vengeance on longtime love Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) after he left her at the altar. According to Entertainment Weekly, Groban's character might help her get some perspective: He will reportedly play "a mysterious and helpful stranger."
It should go without saying, of course, but Groban will definitely be using his famous voice on the new series. EW confirmed that he'll definitely be singing at least one tune during his guest role.
Advertisement
Bloom took to social media to share the good news. In the caption of her Instagram post — naturally, a Boomerang featuring Bloom on set with the singer — the CW star wrote:
"@joshgroban is gonna be on #crazyexgirlfriend but it's a secret so don't tell anyone."
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend fans are thrilled, and took to the comments section of Bloom's post to share their hype:
"Love him !!! Can't wait for new episodes!!!," wrote one fan.
"The secret is safe with me *internal screaming*," joked another.
One even suggested that Groban play Rebecca's new love interest, which is, umm, maybe not the best idea considering the circumstances?
"AAAAAHHHHHH!!!! I'm so freaking excited!!!!!!!!!! Favorite singer, favorite show.....it's everything I ever dreamed!!!!," the fan wrote. "Please tell me he's Rebecca's new love interest if there is going to be one!"
Groban's appearance may make us miss Santino Fontana's Greg just a little bit less. The Broadway and Frozen star, who portrayed Rebecca's love interest, left the series early in season 2.
While the rest of the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend cast certainly has impressive pipes, Groban's guest spot will definitely raise the bar. Here's hoping he's able to talk some sense into Rebecca, too.
Advertisement