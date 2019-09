Rebecca's sudden need to learn ping pong skills does lead to some memorable scenes with child prodigy Xiao (Albert Tsai), as well as a hilarious pop-punk song from Josh. (If you listened to Good Charlotte and Simple Plan in middle school, you'll love "Ping Pong Girl.") Hector (Erick Lopez) has the best line of the episode here — as he, Josh, and White Josh (David Hull) watch Rebecca's sad attempts at ping pong, he says, deadpan, "Why are all my friends in love with this girl?" Why indeed, Hector. Why, indeed.But this time, Rebecca's pursuit of Josh comes at the expense of her promise to write a recommendation letter for Paula. Luckily, Darryl saves the day with his backup letter.This draws on a side of Rebecca (and Paula) that we don't always get to see. Most of the first season's plots centered around Rebecca, and Paula's storylines were often relegated to scheming about how to get Rebecca and Josh together. But, per last week's friendship contract , Paula isn't helping Rebecca with her ridiculous plans anymore. She's moving on with her life — and even though she's genuinely happy for Paula, Rebecca falls short on her promise to help her.It's a truly heartbreaking scene — with great acting on Champlin's part — to see Paula tell Rebecca she's worried she doesn't believe Paula can make it through law school. (Paula also has a song this episode, a Disney princess-inspired number about her new law school dream, and the other dreams that have fallen through.) Surprisingly, the voice of reason throughout the process is Scott (Steve Monroe). Now that his and Paula's relationship is better than ever, he encourages his wife not to second-guess herself — it wasn't a lot to ask of Rebecca, especially after all Paula's done for her ( "that she didn't ask for" ).Rebecca does write Paula the recommendation in the end — but it's too little, too late, since it's past the deadline. Of course, Paula forgives her, but it's still setting the scene for Rebecca to reconsider her priorities.At the end of the episode, though, Rebecca does make some progress, thanks to a heart-to-heart with Greg, in which he tells her he wants her to be happy with Josh (sigh). When Josh laughs about her pretending to like ping pong, Rebecca tells him she just wanted to spend time with him — and that she deserves to be with someone who respects her. It's definitely not the end of the Josh preoccupation, but there just might be a little seed of doubt forming in Rebecca's mind. And for someone who's "adorably obsessed," that's saying something.