Another Paula shocker is the surprising success of her marriage. We see Scott (Steve Monroe) and Paula talking about Rebecca's issues with Josh — Scott concludes that she can't come back from telling Josh she moved to West Covina for him, even though she tried to play it off on the night of the wedding. Paula realizes she's talking about Rebecca too much and that she doesn't need to be so invested in her life — especially since her relationship with Scott has taken such a positive turn. The two apparently have a great sex life now; in a truly hilarious product placement, Paula ordered a harness for them on Amazon Prime.Paula makes good on her promise to be less invested in Rebecca's life, too. She creates a civil contract for Rebecca to sign, outlining their "terms of friendship." It includes the fact that Paula will no longer participate in any of Rebecca's hijinks. And she decides to apply to law school! Let's hope that leads to more B plots and solo songs.As for Greg, he's apparently been MIA for several weeks after the wedding. It turns out he's been going to Alcoholics Anonymous. The speech Greg gives at an AA meeting is meaningful, moving, and not at all cheesy. As with Rebecca's depression and anxiety, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is handling Greg's addiction in a thoughtful way — and showing that issues like these aren't always obvious to friends and family. He tells the group that he's known he was an alcoholic since the first time he drank — it tasted like "glitter." He also admits that he's felt less angry since he's been attending the meetings.We don't see a lot of Darryl (Pete Gardner) and White Josh (David Hull) this episode, but it looks like they're developing quite a connection. Darryl gives Josh a key to his apartment and the two sit giddily together, poring over what appears to be an Ikea catalog.Personally, though, I thought the best part of the episode was when Rebecca tries to make Josh's Scott Joplin drawer not sound ridiculous. When explaining that she'll install Scott Joplin in every drawer, she goes on a tangent about having a drawer for too-small bras, because of a "bad birth control." ( Heavy boobs , right?!) It's one of those Crazy Ex-Girlfriend moments where Bloom perfectly identifies something so specific, you had no idea how much you wanted it to be normalized on TV until it happens. (If any small-chested ladies want to raid my own small-bra drawer, as Rebecca suggests, you know where to find me.)Next week, expect plenty of awkward scenes if Greg does find out that Rebecca and Josh have been sleeping together. Hopefully, we'll also soon see the return of Father Brah (Rene Gube) to guide Josh through his feelings.