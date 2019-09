There's no question that going to the movies has become seriously pricey. If you live in New York or Los Angeles, it won't come as a shock to you that some theaters charge over $17 for a ticket — and that's not even including extras like popcorn or candy . (And, if you're like me, what's a movie without both?) Sure, you can save money by going to matinees or finding theaters that offer discounts for certain groups (now is a great time to whip out that student ID, should you have one) but sometimes, you just want to go to the movies on a Friday night without spending half your paycheck. With MoviePass, now you can — and hit a movie on Thursday and Saturday, too.