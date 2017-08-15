Do You Have A Super-Common Birthday? This Infographic Will Tell You

If you've ever wondered how popular your birthday is, there's a super-techy way to find out.
Apartment Therapy recently reported on an interactive heat map made by Andy Kriebel of Viz Wiz that makes it easy to visualize how much of a unique snowflake you are when it comes to your birth date. Just head over to the site to see the infographic, look for the date by matching up the month with the day, and see how it ranks. (Mine: September 9, 2/366. Not unique at all. Boo.)
The original findings were made in 2006 by Amitabh Chandra at Harvard University, who analyzed data for people born in the U.S. between January 1, 1973, and December 31, 1999, and published in a chart on the New York Times.
Advertisement
The study found that the most popular birth months for people born between those dates were July, August, and September. The most popular birthday? September 16. The least common birthdays — if you don't count leap day, February 29 — are on December 25 (Christmas) and January 1 (New Year's Day). Us September babies don't feel any less special, though — we just have a lot more to celebrate when our birth month rolls around.
Related Video:
Advertisement