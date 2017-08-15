Do You Have A Super-Common Birthday? This Infographic Will Tell You

If you've ever wondered how popular your birthday is, there's a super-techy way to find out.
Apartment Therapy recently reported on an interactive heat map made by Andy Kriebel of Viz Wiz that makes it easy to visualise how much of a unique snowflake you are when it comes to your birth date. Just head over to the site to see the infographic, look for the date by matching up the month with the day, and see how it ranks. (Mine: 9th September, 2/366. Not unique at all. Boo.)
The original findings were made in 2006 by Amitabh Chandra at Harvard University, who analysed data for people born in the U.S. between 1st January 1973, and 31st December 1999, and published in a chart on the New York Times.
The study found that the most popular birth months for people born between those dates were July, August, and September. The most popular birthday? 16th September. The least common birthdays — if you don't count leap day, 29th February — are on 25th December (Christmas) and 1st January (New Year's Day). Us September babies don't feel any less special, though — we just have a lot more to celebrate when our birth month rolls around.
