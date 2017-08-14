Not only are people excited that goodnatured Samwell has finally grown a spine and is about to have his time to shine, they're also thrilled that Gilly, a wildling, is about to become Lady Tarly. One Twitter user also pointed out that last season, Randyll acknowledged Little Sam as his grandson, which means he could inherit House Tarly one day, too. You know Randyll Tarly would have been so pissed if he knew this was what would become of his house when he died. And, that makes this storyline so much sweeter.