Watching Samwell Tarly ignore Gilly as she uncovered the truth about Jon Snow's parentage was truly frustrating, but in retrospect, it seems like it may have been a blessing in disguise. When Gilly presented him with the info about Rhaegar Targaryen's annulment in last night's episode of Game of Thrones , Sam was in the midst of a bit of a professional crisis, which led him to packing up his family and getting the heck out of the Citadel. This also means he's giving up his dreams of being a Maester — which may not have happened if he had been paying the least bit of attention to the important news Gilly was offering — means something huge for House Tarly and both Sam and Gilly.