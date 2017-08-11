Hit Refresh With These Tech Essentials For Fall

Whether you're going off to college for the first time, returning for grad school, or just looking for a fall upgrade, there's one thing to keep in mind: Despite all the supply lists out there, you don't actually need many of the gadgets that are recommended.
Forget about the printer and e-reader, hold on the TV, and you can probably skip the tablet, too. Instead, spend your money on a highly rated laptop (which you'll use for everything from streaming shows to writing term papers), and invest in a few other tech essentials: a quality Bluetooth speaker, portable battery, and backup hard drive. These aren't necessarily sexy devices, but they are the ones you'll use the most.
Ahead, we've rounded up the eight tech items you need this fall. Come exam time, the only thing you want to worry about is feeling prepared, not whether or not your laptop will turn on.