We have to move past this narrative that people should only be sexually attracted to one “type” of woman. The people that we marry (or feature in our music videos) are the not full report on whom we may or may not sleep with. That physical appearance is the only basis of attraction is reductive. And even the banal idea that we only ever sleep with people that we are attracted to reveals a gross misunderstanding about human sexuality and interaction. As a fellow fat girl, I know better than to ever assume what type of woman someone may be sleeping with based on public personage alone. Popular media would like us to believe that no one is or should be willing to sleep with plus-sized women, ever. And that simply isn’t true. Heterosexual men with a lot of money and access are not off limits to fat women. Trust me on this.